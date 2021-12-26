Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,248 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.00 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.77, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

