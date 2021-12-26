Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $381.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

