Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 473 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $208,942,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.32.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

