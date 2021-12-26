Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

