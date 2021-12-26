Beyond Finance Trading 68.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 68.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00059629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.64 or 0.08070606 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,063.52 or 1.00218026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00052676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

