Bfsg LLC Makes New $155,000 Investment in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Vanguard by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 92,975 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Vanguard by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 403,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 70,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,967,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.81. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

