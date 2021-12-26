Bfsg LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

