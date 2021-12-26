BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BIGC opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $133,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,950 shares of company stock worth $6,767,173. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 11.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $2,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.