BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.95). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after buying an additional 183,209 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,359,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 181,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,627. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $636.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
