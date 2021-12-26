BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.95). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after buying an additional 183,209 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,359,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 181,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,627. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $636.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

