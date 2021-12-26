BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $518,751.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.72 million and $518,751.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.00329740 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00138157 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00088901 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004004 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,694,446,132 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.