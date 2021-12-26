BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company’s focus on unit expansion and Beer Club subscription services is likely to drive its performance. The company plans to open at least eight restaurants in fiscal 2022, of which four of the locations are expected to open in the first half. BJ’s Restaurants’ extensive focus on refining and streamlining its menu is the key driver for improved traffic. During fiscal third quarter, the company reported solid recovery in sales on a comparable-restaurant basis. Comps during the quarter increased 41.8% year over year. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. We believe that the Delta variant might hurt traffic and sales in the upcoming period. This along with a rise in meat, seafood costs remains a headwind.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $841.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,090,000 after purchasing an additional 52,987 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

