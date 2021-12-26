Black Swift Group LLC Has $10.27 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 47.7% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,462.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,438.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

