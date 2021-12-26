Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Shares Up 4.9%

Blue Star Foods Corp (OTCMKTS:BSFC) shares shot up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.92. 24,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 23,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Star Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Star Foods Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

