BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.76. 84,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

