BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA opened at $43.62 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.