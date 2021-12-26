Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Up 30.7% This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $114.84 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00299172 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009063 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000729 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00017033 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

