Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 2,485 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Amundi bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

NYSE:PFE opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

