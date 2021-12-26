Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $816.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

In related news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,355. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

