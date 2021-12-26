Brokerages Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.00. Coeur Mining posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,868. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

