Brokerages Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Flowers Foods posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Truist raised their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 17.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

