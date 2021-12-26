Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,314,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. 4,851,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,140. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.