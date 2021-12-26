Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post sales of $150.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $150.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $615.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $618.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $653.98 million, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $687.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MESA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MESA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,079. The stock has a market cap of $207.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

