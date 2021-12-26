Brokerages Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. The Blackstone Group reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,729,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,405. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

