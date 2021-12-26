Brokerages Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.19. 255,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,786. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 60,367 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $759,416.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $321,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,707 shares of company stock worth $3,894,922. 18.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 79,993 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after acquiring an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 144,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

