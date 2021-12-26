Brokerages Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.48). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($3.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 679,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.91. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $23.09.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $37,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 325.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 103,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

