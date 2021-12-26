Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.79). Insmed posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 613,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,945. Insmed has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 159,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,377 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.