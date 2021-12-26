Brokerages Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.90 Million

Brokerages predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post $88.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.20 million and the highest is $89.59 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $72.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $329.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.80 million to $330.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $366.38 million, with estimates ranging from $355.96 million to $380.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 43.01%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

RMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 135.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 76,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.87%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

