Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Target Price at €7.15

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.15 ($8.03).

Several research firms have recently commented on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.08) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.84) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €6.29 ($7.07). 15,259,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($14.56). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.