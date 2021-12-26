Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price at $324.56

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.56.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB stock traded up $7.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.69. The company had a trading volume of 336,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,353. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.03 and a 200 day moving average of $276.80. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $188.67 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Globant by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 16,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Globant by 10.6% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 44.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 41,375 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 9.5% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.