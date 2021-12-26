Brokerages Set QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target at $54.51

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

QGEN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,882,000 after purchasing an additional 765,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,468,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,307,000 after purchasing an additional 311,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1,620.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

