Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Price Target at $24.20

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE SBH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 434,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,932. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $1,273,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,604,000 after buying an additional 432,093 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 67,123 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

