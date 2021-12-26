Brokerages Set SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) PT at $14.60

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ SKIL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.50. 430,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million. Research analysts forecast that SkillSoft will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

