Brokerages Set Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Target Price at C$3.40

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRZ. Scotiabank lowered Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE:TRZ traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.05. The company had a trading volume of 145,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$152.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.19.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The company had revenue of C$62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.00 million. Analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -2.1500001 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

