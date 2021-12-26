Brokers Offer Predictions for Micron Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

Shares of MU opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

