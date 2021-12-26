Brokers Offer Predictions for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

