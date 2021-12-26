Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 132,244 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,244 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $33,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. 501,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,846. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $78.43.

