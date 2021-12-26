Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 9,312 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.18. The company had a trading volume of 493,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,598. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.36 and a 200 day moving average of $224.82.

