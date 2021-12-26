Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,825 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $47,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 279,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.63. 3,064,937 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

