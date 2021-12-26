Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

XT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.18. 79,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,304. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.41. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

