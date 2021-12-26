Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 57,367 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,209. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.07%.

