Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BVRDF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

