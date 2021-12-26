Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.19.

CZR opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

