Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $744.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

