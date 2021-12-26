Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CVGW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $744.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.64%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
