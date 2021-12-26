Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 96.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

