Callahan Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Unilever by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. 1,633,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.