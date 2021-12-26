Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,785 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 15,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,471 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.18. 2,456,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

