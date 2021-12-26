Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $14,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $59.94. 1,004,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,427. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

