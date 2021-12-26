Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,140. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

