Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,201,397 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

VRSK stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.53. The company had a trading volume of 475,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.57. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

