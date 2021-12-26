Callisto Network (CLO) Price Tops $0.0063 on Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $16.33 million and $56,052.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.81 or 0.08114862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00074856 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.